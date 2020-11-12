Sandalwood trees chopped and stolen at Indira Park

As many as 13 sandalwood trees were chopped off and smuggled out of the Indira Park, Gandhinagar police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident took place late on Sunday night when unidentified persons cut the trees and managed to smuggle out the logs.

“The incident took place on Sunday night. On Monday, we got a complaint from the Forest Range officer. The sandalwood trees are 70 kg in weight. There are two gates with security guards at each gate. We began investigating the case and are examining CCTV footage,” Gandhinagar inspector N Mohan Rao said.

Since there are CCTVs installed and the gates manned by security personnel are closed, police are suspecting that the theft could have taken occured in collusion with park staff, Mr Rao said.

A theft and trespass case was booked.