Sand mafia adopts aggressive tactics to evade forest squad in Bhadradri Kothagudem district

January 10, 2024 04:11 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Five forest department personnel, engaged in the early morning patrol, escaped unhurt after suspected members of sand mafia allegedly hit their car with a sand-laden tractor trolley in a bid to avoid interception in the forest area in Tekulapally mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district in the early hours of January 9, 2024.

The incident exposed the aggressive tactics of the sand mafia, which is active in Bommanapally and its surrounding villages endowed with abundant waterbodies, abutting the reserve forests in Tekulapally mandal, to evade the forest squads, sources said.

The Yellandu forest range officials booked the driver and three other occupants of the tractor trolley that intentionally rammed into the forest squad’s car from behind.

A case has been registered against the suspected members of the sand mafia under the relevant sections of the Forest Act and the IPC.

Meanwhile, Minister for Environment and Forests Konda Surekha condemned the alleged attempt by the sand mafia to kill the forest officials who were on duty to prevent illegal sand transportation in the Yellandu forest range limits.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Minister said stern action would be taken against those responsible for the incident.

She added that a detailed inquiry will be conducted into the incident and effective measures will be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.