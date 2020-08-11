Sanction of funds for new Secretariat begins

HYDERABAD

11 August 2020 23:19 IST

Demolition of old complex completed

The State government has initiated the process for administrative sanction for an expenditure of around ₹400 crore for construction of the new integrated Secretariat complex.

The development follows completion of works taken up for demolition of the old secretariat complex. Demolition of the old complex which started on the midnight of July 6 was said to have been completed with all the blocks, including the J and L blocks, razed to ground a couple of days ago.

The demolition was said to have resulted in one lakh tonnes of debris. The government estimated that the demolition would result in close to 4,500 truckloads of debris and 80% of it had already been shifted.

Advertising

Advertising

In addition to cement concrete and other material, close to 3,000 tonnes of iron was salvaged from the demolished structures. The salvaged iron, according to senior officials, is expected to fetch ₹ 5 crore to ₹ 6 crore to the government. Senior officials said the removal of the remaining 20% of the debris would be completed in three to four days after which the government would go for inviting tenders for construction of the new complex.

Though it was thought to go for global tenders after completion of the demolition, the move was delayed as the government was fine-tuning security-related arrangements. The government is firm that the new complex, a G+6 building, planned with exclusive entrance and other arrangements for the Chief Minister, should have the latest in security and surveillance technology.

The architects, Chennai-based Oscar and Ponni Architects, were therefore holding discussions about the enhanced security features that should be incorporated in the new complex.

The discussions, according to sources, are completed and a final security plan would be ready within a few days after which tenders would be called.