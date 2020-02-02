‘Sanction funds for NH-44 expansion’

The Telangana State unit leaders of the BJP met Road, Transport & Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and urged him to sanction funds towards expanding the current four-lane National Highway 44 passing through Bowenpally, Kompalli and Medchal to six lanes, considering the rapid increase in traffic on this route, not only due to the rise in residential projects, but also as this road leads to North Telangana areas of Medak, Ranga Reddy, Nizamabad and Adilabad.

The NH-44 also leads to a key Outer Ring Road (ORR) junction at Kandlakoya and lies on the key MMTS route of Secunderabad-Bollarum-Medchal and Secunderabad-Moula Ali. Several defence establishments, including the Air Force Academy and others, have access through this road, hence the expansion has become imperative.

The party leaders also thanked the Minister for providing ₹12,000 crore for the 332-km. Regional Ring Road.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders requested Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu to take action against Rajya Sabha member K. Keshava Rao, representing Andhra Pradesh, for having “wilfully misled” the Telangana State Election Commission in order to cast his vote in the urban local body elections in Tukkuguda municipality as an ex-officio member from Telangana.

“The conduct of the member unequivocally attracts provisions and stipulations of the Ethics Committee,” they said in a memorandum submitted to Mr. Naidu in New Delhi on Saturday. The leaders led by party president K. Laxman charged the ruling TRS party, during the entire course of elections, “has taken recourse to blatant misuse of power right from the stage of issuing notification till the last phase of election of chairman, vice-chairman, mayor and deputy mayor.”

The party alleged that the “scale and magnitude of misuse of power is unprecedented in history” with the SEC remaining a mute spectator to the entire process.

Mr. Rao was elected to Rajya Sabha before formation of the State, and after the State formation, he was declared elected from AP as per draw of lots held in May 30, 2014.

Therefore, he cannot register himself as member of another State, that too for the purpose of casting vote as an ex-officio member but he did so “illegally” to cast his vote in Tukkuguda municipality which is against the TS Municipal Act 2019.

“It is desecration of Constitution to say the least and blatant flouting of norms and ethics when a member of the elders House of Parliament ought to behave in an exemplary manner. A serious action in this regard would serve as a lesson to all members in future,” they said.