Samyukta Kisan Morcha decries new Kharif MSP

In response to the new Kharif MSP announced by the Centre, farmer leaders from Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) expressed their disappointment.

Farmers are disappointed by the Modi government’s Kharif MSP announcement because in most crops, the increase is only 5-7% and only 1.4% in case of moong, they said.

While addressing the media on Tuesday, the leaders said that the MSP is barely keeping up with the inflation rate, whereas the rise in cultivation costs is higher.

The government is following the same policy of nominal increase in the last few years, instead of implementing the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendation of C2+50%. How can the farmers’ lives get better under this government? they said.

Former agriculture minister Vadde Sobhanadreeswara Rao said, “We urge all State governments, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, to write to the Centre demanding the MSP Guarantee Act and seek support from the Centre to ensure that every farmer gets MSP. The Centre also has the responsibility to support debt relief for farmers to address their distress.”

While welcoming the Telangana government’s announcement about implementing farmers’ debt relief in one instalment by August 15, the farmers’ organisation said they are still awaiting the release of exact guidelines and a government order for loan waiver. They noted that the fiscal burden of debt relief is very high for any State government, highlighting that it is the Centre’s responsibility to support debt relief for farmers across the country.

The leaders announced that the SKM is holding a national meeting in Delhi on July 10 to decide on the further course of action.