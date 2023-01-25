Samsung India launches course to upskill youth

January 25, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

Courses to upskill youth in future tech domains such as artificial intelligence (AI), Big Data and coding as well as programming were launched by Samsung India at the National Small Industries Corporation campus here and at SRR College of Arts & Sciences, Karimnagar.

The courses are for candidates aged 18-25 years and comprise classroom training and hands-on project work in the selected area. The mandatory project phase for certification is to help the students gain hands-on experience, Samsung India said in a release on inauguration of the Samsung Innovation Campus CSR programme.

Those opting for the AI course will undergo 270 hours of theory training and complete 80 hours of project work, while those in the Big Data course will undergo 160 hours of training and complete 80 hours of project work. Students of coding and programming course need to complete 80 hours of training and will be part of a four-day hackathon.

The participants will also be imparted soft skills training to enhance employability and provided job placements in relevant organisations, it said.