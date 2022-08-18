Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4, Fold4 deliveries to begin soon

Consumer deliveries of Samsung Galaxy fourth generation foldable Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4 phones, for which pre-bookings opened on August 16, are likely to begin from August 27.

“For all pre-booking customers, it will start from September 2, but we are trying for early delivery for those who booked online, from August 27,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Product Marketing of Samsung India.

Galaxy Z Flip4, available in three bora purple, graphite and pink gold colours, is priced ₹89,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant and ₹94,999 for the 8GB+256GB variant. Bespoke Edition that offers glass colours and frame options will be available on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores for ₹97,999.

Available in graygreen, beige and phantom black colours, Galaxy Z Fold4 is priced at ₹1,54,999 for 12GB+256GB variant and ₹1,64,999 for 12GB+512GB variant. The 12GB+1TB variant, to be available exclusively on Samsung Live and Samsung Exclusive Stores, is priced at ₹1,84,999.

Samsung has pulled out all the stops by doubling the number of stores where the new devices will be available to 10,000, organising more demonstration for the products, especially in tier II and III cities, as well as offering consumer credit through Samsung Plus Finance. The mobile phone maker has also unveiled various offers for those pre-booking, a company executive said.

In the first 12 hours after the pre-bookings opened, for Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4, Samsung received 50,000 registrations, Mr. Babbar told media at the launch in Hyderabad on Thursday.