Sampath unhappy with party leaders

The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting saw some fireworks with the expelled and later reinstated by the High Court Alampur MLA, Sampath Kumar, questioning the party leaders on their ‘failure’ to make it a issue for party’s political benefit.

An annoyed and angry Sampath Kumar apparently asked the leaders whether the response would have been same if the CLP leader or the TPCC president were expelled.

“Neither the CLP nor the party has dealt the issue seriously the way it should have been dealt with. Senior leaders have behaved as if the issue was not the party’s but of the suspended MLAs,” he said, according to party sources.

Some MLAs tried to calm down Mr. Sampath, who was unrelenting and questioned the silence of the leaders. He is said to have told them that they were literally abandoned by the party local leadership except the token protests on the first two days. The only solace was the Court verdict and we are able to move in the Constituency because of the verdict, he apparently said.

Mr. Sampath also questioned as to why the issue was not taken to the President of India as announced initially, apart from going to the Governor, and leaderships of political parties at the national-level.

TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy apparently assured that the issue would be taken to the notice of the President and the undemocratic decision would be highlighted at the national-level. He said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is talking about democracy and its values with national leaders while blatantly violating the Constitution in Telangana.

Farmers’ woes

Later, the party leaders discussed farmers’ woes after the recent rains destroyed crops as well as produce in market yards. The party said the government should come forward to compensate the loss of the produce and warned that they would take up agitation if the government doesn’t respond.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy also asked the Congress activists to prepare a report at the local-level to be forwarded to the officials and ensure that farmers get the compensation due. The party also started a farmer helpline at Gandhi Bhavan to assist them on land purification issues, cheques distribution under Rythu Bandhu scheme and other related issues. The helpline number is 040-24601254.