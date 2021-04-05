Same hues in matters of religion

05 April 2021 00:19 IST

Candidates prayed at same temple before campaigning

Traditionally, sentiments work here

A tradition set by Congress candidate K. Jana Reddy in the byelection to Nagarjunasagar Assembly constituency of offering prayers at a temple of Hanuman in an interior village to mark the launch of his election campaign has become a trend-setter.

His rivals Nomula Bhagat of TRS and Ravi Kumar of BJP fell in line and did the same ahead of launching their campaign.

Coming to the significance of the temple, it is located in the last village of the constituency in the north-eastern direction, which is considered auspicious.

Therefore, Mr. Jana Reddy always visited the temple in a thatched roof in his 43-year political career at the beginning of his campaign.

Going by the success rate of Mr. Reddy (he won seven Assembly elections), his TRS rival in 2018 polls, Nomula Narsimhaiah, also offered prayers at the same temple and won. Surprisingly, Mr. Narsimhaiah joined TRS just before polls from CPI (M), whose leaders were not known to practice religion strictly.

Winning over electorate, differently

BJP candidate for Sagar by-poll Dr. P. Ravi Kumar is employing unique methods to win over the electorate during the ongoing campaign. As a candidate of the ST community, he is dancing and singing with them while visiting their habitations (thandas) apart from speaking to them in their language. However, when he visited his native Palugu thanda in Tripuraram mandal, he could not control his emotions before his own near and dear ones and sought their blessings by weeping inconsolably, stating it was with their blessings and support that he had come this far and would go forward. Other parties in the fray, TRS, Congress and TDP, have a different view on the BJP candidate’s campaigning. It is his helplessness that was making him weep before his communities, they think.

In piquant situation

Unemployed youth aspiring government jobs appear to be facing a piquant situation as far as age is concerned.

Youth, who are waiting for commencement of recruitment process, are demanding that the government announce relaxation of age for recruitment. The demand follows the recently-issued notification fixing the maximum age limit for general category candidates at 34. This is in contrast to recruitment drives in the past when the government gave 10 years relaxation in the maximum age limit.

Students of general category who are anticipating more notifications to follow are a worried lot as they could be deprived of the opportunity if the relaxation is not continued. With ministers’ repeatedly asserting about issuance of a slew of notifications in the near future, the government hopefully clarifies its stand on the age criterion so that aspirants can continue to focus on preparing for competitive exams.

(N. Rahul, B. Chandrashekhar and

M. Rajeev)