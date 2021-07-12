Sambandh Finserve MD held cheating charges

Hyderabad

12 July 2021 19:57 IST

He took credit facilities of over ₹ 200 crore from several banks and NBFCs and defaulted on repayment

Hyderabad police arrested the CEO and MD of Sambandh Finserve Private Limited, Rourkela, Odisha, in connection with a cheating case.

The accused, Deepak Kindo (43), was apprehended at Rajgangpur, Odisha and was brought to Hyderabad on Monday.

In June, Chief Financial Officer of Nabsamruddhi Finance Ltd., a subsidiary unit of NABARD Hyderabad, approached Central Crime Station police alleging that Kindo availed credit facilities of ₹ 5 crore from their firm against security of book debts and personal guarantee for onward lending to microfinance activities at Odisha and Chhattisgarh States. “They promise to repay the amount in eight instalments within two years of availing loan from March 1, 2019, but Kindo as the MD and CEO transferred the loan amount into his own business entities instead of investing in microfinance activities and thereby defaulted in repayments of about ₹ 2 crore as on March 21,” Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty said.

The accused also took credit facilities of over ₹ 200 crore from several banks and NBFCs and defaulted on further repayment, he said. “Several criminal cases are registered against him in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka,” Mr. Mohanty said.