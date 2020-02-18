Samatha case: death sentence confirmed to convicts

HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the three convicts in Samatha case of Adilabad district, who were awarded death penalty for raping and murdering a married woman, following a refer trial petition filed by Adilabad court.

The refer trial petition was filed by the Adilabad court for confirmation of the death sentence awarded to the three convicts, under section 366 of Criminal Procedure Code.

Plea to quash cases

India Cements chairman and managing director N. Srinivasan on Tuesday knocked the doors of Telangana HC seeking to quash the cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate against him in the quid pro quo cases involving Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy.

Justice G. Sridevi posted the matter for hearing on April 15. The judge declined to grant any relief when the petitioner’s counsel requested for a direction to dispense with Srinivasan’s presence before ED court in the case stating that it was becoming difficult for him to attend the court at the age of 72 years.

20 years RI for rapist

A local court on Wednesday sentenced a welder to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, after holding him guilty of sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl in her house in Nayaqila of Golconda. A fine of ₹ 6,000 was imposed on the 28-year-old convict Azmath Khan.

The offence was committed in July, 2018. The victim’s mother was sister of Khan’s wife. The victim was asleep in the house when Khan allegedly sexually assaulted her. Her grandfather, who woke up to answer nature’s call, noticed the welder violating her and raised an alarm.

The then ACP of Asifnagar K. Ashok Chakravarthy, presently Rajendranagar ACP, registered a case under sections of Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.