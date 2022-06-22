Salman Khan joins Green India Challenge 

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who arrived in the city on Wednesday for a film shoot, joined the Green India Challenge, planting saplings. He was accompanied by Green India Challenge founder and TRS MP Joginpally Santosh Kumar.

Mr Khan praised the politician’s efforts in creating a green state and said that it was an honour to be a part of such an initiative. He remarked that every individual should take it as a responsibility to plant saplings and nurture it to maturity. He also talked about how the country was facing floods and human loss due to the loss of green cover.