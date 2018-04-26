Sales intelligence start-up raises funds

Hyperdata.IO, a tech start-up focused on sales intelligence, has raised ₹50 lakh from Singapore-based CCube Angels Network (CAN).
Key investors leading this round are Atim Kabra, founding partner of Frontline Strategy Ltd and an angel investor and Abhay Deshpande, an entrepreneur.
Founded in mid-2017 by Samrat Krishna and Manjunath Sindagi, Hyperdata uses advanced NLP and Machine Learning to deliver structured pieces of information to sales and marketing professionals towards helping improve their performance.
Sales intelligence is a big market with considerable scope and need for innovation, Hyperdata CEO Krishna said. The funds would help strengthen product offering, increase data coverage and improve quality. Hyperdata recently opened up invitations for a beta access to its platform, a release from the firm said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor