Sales intelligence start-up raises funds

Hyperdata.IO, a tech start-up focused on sales intelligence, has raised ₹50 lakh from Singapore-based CCube Angels Network (CAN).

Key investors leading this round are Atim Kabra, founding partner of Frontline Strategy Ltd and an angel investor and Abhay Deshpande, an entrepreneur.

Founded in mid-2017 by Samrat Krishna and Manjunath Sindagi, Hyperdata uses advanced NLP and Machine Learning to deliver structured pieces of information to sales and marketing professionals towards helping improve their performance.

Sales intelligence is a big market with considerable scope and need for innovation, Hyperdata CEO Krishna said. The funds would help strengthen product offering, increase data coverage and improve quality. Hyperdata recently opened up invitations for a beta access to its platform, a release from the firm said.