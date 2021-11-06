Salaries given in alphabetical order of districts: Cong. leader

Former MLA and Congress leader Kommuri Pratap Reddy has criticised the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao that he had created a Telangana where employee salaries are being paid spread over a month with funds released in the alphabetical order of the district names.

Its unfortunate that such shameful economic situation has been created in Telangana, a rich state, due to the irresponsible governance, he said in a statement here. Mr. Reddy said the government was not only employee-unfriendly but also anti-farmer and anti-student. A chaotic situation prevails in the State with all the systems made defunct except the Pragati Bhavan, he claimed.

He said the state has never seen the pathetic situation of Ministers and Collectors warning the farmers not to cultivate paddy or else they have to face serious consequences. For harvesting too government is issuing tokens and it reflects the Chief Minister losing control over governance and officials behaving as if they are not accountable to anyone. This situation was not seen anytime in Telangana area even in the combined Andhra Pradesh. He said it was time KCR realised the gravity of the situation in Telangana and starts focussing on governance.