Sajjanar visits alert driver in hospital

HYDERABAD

09 September 2021 22:25 IST

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director V. C. Sajjanar on Thursday visited a driver who fell ill at the steering wheel, but managed to steer the bus away from vehicles and pedestrians, and thus averted an accident.

On September 7, Jaganmohan Reddy, a driver of the Cantonment Depot, completed his first trip from Secunderabad towards Mehdipatnam. On his second trip on the way from Secunderabad, he felt numbness in his arms, and faced difficulty in driving.

However, he managed to steer the vehicle towards the right side of the road and used a pillar to stop the vehicle. The TSRTC said that on account of his quick thinking, he managed to save lives and prevented injuries to 30 passengers on board, besides commuters on the road.

Mr Sajjanar appreciated Mr Reddy’s alertness which greatly reduced chances of crashing into other vehicles. He assured Mr Reddy’s family that the TSRTC would take care of his treatment. The MD also spoke to the doctors and discussed with them the course of the driver’s treatment.