Sajjanar starts COVID telemedicine consultation call centre

To help people during these testing times, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar on Tuesday launched a COVID telemedicine consultation call centre.

He said that the medical and healthcare system in Hyderabad and across the State is highly stressed and the Cyberabad police felt there is a need to bridge the gap and decided to take up the initiative.

“With the launch of this new call centre, we will be able to address the immediate and basic needs of COVID related queries for citizens thereby ironing out a majority of their concerns and panic,” he said.

Symptomatic or asymptomatic people, who test positive for the virus, can get free advice on mild COVID symptoms, guidance on treatment and monitoring, precautions, vaccination and need for hospital admission. They can call COVID Tele-Medicine Consultation Call Centre at +918045811138.