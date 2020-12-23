Sajjanar rejects Raja Singh’s allegations

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar on Tuesday took objection to the allegations levelled by BJP MLA T Raja Singh that the Telangana police had been working hand in glove with gangs involved in illegal transportation of cattle to slaughter houses.

Mr.Sajjanar said that to gain the attention of people, some political parties were blaming the police department.

On Tuesday morning, the Goshamahal MLA stopped a container truck packed with cows near Shamshabad and shifted them to a Gaushala. He alleged that the police were supporting slaughter houses in smuggling instead of curbing it.

Mr. Sajjanar said they would take legal opinion and register a case against the MLA for his comments. before demanding proof for the allegations.