Sajjanar is new RTC MD

HYDERABAD

26 August 2021 00:21 IST

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will now have a full-time Managing Director (MD), with the State government transferring Cyberabad Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar to head the organisation.

The orders for Sajjanar’s transfer came on Wednesday, thus making him one of the several IPS officers to take charge of the transport juggernaut.

After the last full-time MD G.V. Ramana Rao’s term ended around three years ago, RTC was being headed by Transport Department Special Chief Secretary Sunil Sharma, as the Vice-Chairman and MD.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sajjanar will take charge at a time it is going through a financial crisis, and witnessing losses on account of the COVID-19 pandemic and certain liabilities to the tune of a staggering ₹ 2,600 crore.

This, notwithstanding a sliver of hope in terms of an improvement in performance parameters.