Sajjanar inspects areas to monitor lockdown

In order to ensure complete lockdown, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar on Saturday took stock of the lockdown implementation. He visited several areas including Gachibowli, Miyapur and Madhapur.

Mr. Sajjanar spent time with field level police officers and supervised their functioning at the check posts and also advised them to take all safety precautions while interacting with the public.

“People should not be careless during this second wave of pandemic. Many are suffering from mild symptoms of COVID-19, but are assuming it to be some viral infection. I request the citizens not to turn a blind eye towards any symptoms and get yourself checked,” he said.

According to the Commissioner, almost 5,000 police officers from Cyberabad are on the ground monitoring the lockdown situation.

He reiterated the need to be very vigilant as the pandemic is still rampant and expressed satisfaction that the citizens have been voluntarily following the lockdown.