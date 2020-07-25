Sajjanar flags off 2 ambulances

With COVID-19 control room receiving a large number of requests for ambulance services from various parts of the city, the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar on Friday flagged off two ambulances.

The ambulances were procured by the Cyberabad police in association with Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) to help citizens in Cyberabad, Hyderabad and Rachakonda commissionerates.

“This time around, availability of ambulance services and donation of plasma by COVID recovered persons are very essential,” Mr. Sajjanar said.

The ambulances services can be availed by contacting COVID-19 control room at 9490617440 or 9490617431.