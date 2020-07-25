Hyderabad

Sajjanar flags off 2 ambulances

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar flagging off the two ambulances in the city on Friday.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar flagging off the two ambulances in the city on Friday.  

With COVID-19 control room receiving a large number of requests for ambulance services from various parts of the city, the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police V.C. Sajjanar on Friday flagged off two ambulances.

The ambulances were procured by the Cyberabad police in association with Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) to help citizens in Cyberabad, Hyderabad and Rachakonda commissionerates.

“This time around, availability of ambulance services and donation of plasma by COVID recovered persons are very essential,” Mr. Sajjanar said.

The ambulances services can be availed by contacting COVID-19 control room at 9490617440 or 9490617431.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2020 7:52:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/sajjanar-flags-off-2-ambulances/article32188641.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY