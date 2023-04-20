ADVERTISEMENT

Saif, accused in medico Preethi’s alleged suicide, gets bail

April 20, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - WARANGAL/KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Saif, the accused in Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), Warangal first year PG medical student Dr Preethi’s alleged suicide, was released from the district jail in Khammam on Thursday evening on conditional bail.

He was accused of subjecting his course junior Dr. Preethi to targeted harassment at the workplace through WhatsApp chat and causing her mental agony.

Dr Saif was arrested on February 24 by the Matwada police in Warangal based on a complaint filed by the father of Dr Preethi under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 4 of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act. He was subsequently remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Khammam District Jail.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Preethi’s tragic death triggered widespread protests by various students, youth, women, tribals and other mass organisations demanding justice to the family of the deceased in February this year.

The court of special sessions judge for trial of cases under SC/ST (POA) Act cum II Additional Sessions Judge, Warangal, on Wednesday granted him conditional bail and directed him to produce a personal bond of ₹ 10,000 and furnish two sureties. Dr Saif had spent 56 days in Khammam District Jail. He came out of the jail on Thursday evening after completion of his bail formalities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US