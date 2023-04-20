HamberMenu
Saif, accused in medico Preethi’s alleged suicide, gets bail

April 20, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - WARANGAL/KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau

Dr. Saif, the accused in Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), Warangal first year PG medical student Dr Preethi’s alleged suicide, was released from the district jail in Khammam on Thursday evening on conditional bail.

He was accused of subjecting his course junior Dr. Preethi to targeted harassment at the workplace through WhatsApp chat and causing her mental agony.

Dr Saif was arrested on February 24 by the Matwada police in Warangal based on a complaint filed by the father of Dr Preethi under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Section 4 of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act. He was subsequently remanded in judicial custody and lodged in Khammam District Jail.

Dr Preethi’s tragic death triggered widespread protests by various students, youth, women, tribals and other mass organisations demanding justice to the family of the deceased in February this year.

The court of special sessions judge for trial of cases under SC/ST (POA) Act cum II Additional Sessions Judge, Warangal, on Wednesday granted him conditional bail and directed him to produce a personal bond of ₹ 10,000 and furnish two sureties. Dr Saif had spent 56 days in Khammam District Jail. He came out of the jail on Thursday evening after completion of his bail formalities.

