Saidabad police rescue man from jaws of death

The police party could see him stuck in the car from a distance at Chinthal area in Hyderabad and rescued him on Wednesday.

HYDERABAD

15 October 2020 00:36 IST

Car stuck behind a tree, he was rescued within 30 minutes

He was just clueless. Sitting in his car that got stuck behind a tree after being washed away in gushing water, M. Ravindra realised he was in the jaws of death.

Slowly, the 51-year-old private employee mustered courage and dialled 100. After a risky operation of nearly two hours, Saidabad police finally brought him out safely on Tuesday night.

“I was seriously worried of my fate as the car first got washed away in the water only to get stuck behind a tree. Every time the vehicle shook in the water, I felt like moving closer to death,” Mr. Ravindra recalled on Wednesday speaking with The Hindu over phone.

Around 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday, he dropped his friend in Reddy Colony of Champapet. Clouds were already bursting by then. He thought it was just another downpour the city has been witnessing of late.

The massive rain started inundating roads of the colony. Ravindra hoped he can manage to drive up to the main road. But the oncoming water stream began becoming bigger and bigger within seconds.

He pressed the accelerator but realised the gushing water was more powerful as it pushed back his vehicle. Within seconds, the car began to move back pushed by the swirling water.

After a couple of hundred yards, the car got stuck to a tree. “It was pitch dark. Water was more than two feet high. If I step out, I would have been washed away,” Ravindra recalled. He dialed 100 and informed his situation. Asking him to stay put inside the car, the call receiver alerted Saidabad police who rushed to the area. “It took us 30 minutes to trace him because it was water all around and dark,” Saidabad Inspector said. The police party could see him stuck in the car from a distance at Chinthal area.

Police too could not venture into the swirling and speeding water. “So we threw a rope at Ravindra who managed to step out and catch it,” Mr. Srinivas explained. As suggested by policemen, he scaled onto the car’s bonnet before tying the rope around his waist. Slowly, he entered into the water and was pulled out to safety by the police team asking him to be cautious with every step. “But for police, I would not have been alive. Kudos to them,” he said choking.