Sai Prasad gets BJYM treasurer post

Thirty-one-year-old P. M. Sai Prasad, former vice-president of the State unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party, has been appointed treasurer of the national unit.

In the 25-member national office-bearers list of the BJYM released on Wednesday, Mr. Sai Prasad has been named treasurer. The only other leader from Telangana to find a place in the national body is Shahzadi Syed as secretary.

Mr. Sai Prasad has been active since his students days. He is co-founder of Makershive and KalBionics & Starfish Growth Partners, which works with the aim to provide access to the best and India’s first fully functional Bionic Hand to upper limb amputations. He has teamed up with MSSRF founded by MS Swaminathan to work on Green Revolution.