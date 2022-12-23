Sahitya Akademi translation prize winner felicitated

December 23, 2022 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

Karimnagar-based noted writer and film critic Varala Anand, who won the Sahitya Akademi translation prize 2022, was felicitated at a function held here on Friday.

Mr. Anand has won the award for his translation of “Green Poems”, a collection of poems written by renowned poet and lyricist Gulzar in Hindi, into Telugu as “Akupacha Kavithalu.”

Speakers at the felicitation ceremony lauded Mr. Anand for bringing laurels to Karimnagar with his literary prowess by winning the prestigious Sahitya Akademi translation prize.

The function was organised by Telangana Telugu Bhasha Samrakshana Sangham, the Alphores Educational Institutions and the Satavahana Lions Club. A host of academics and writers besides prominent personalities from various walks of life were among those who attended it.