Sagar visit a welcome break for Sindhu

Shuttler drives down to Nagarjunasagar

For world champion P.V. Sindhu, it was just the kind of change she had been looking for. The ace shuttler visited the Nagarjunasagar in Nalgonda on Sunday with her family.

The 25-year-old Rio Olympics silver medallist, like many, could not just afford any trip other than going to the Academy for training ever since the first lockdown was imposed in March this year due to the pandemic.

Taking a much needed break from her gruelling schedule, which includes three hours of badminton training and then another round of fitness training in the evening daily.

Accompanied by her parents P.V. Ramana and P. Vijaya and a couple of other family members, Ms. Sindhu drove to the picturesque site on Sunday.

“We all needed this break from our daily routine. These kind of trips can help any individual to refresh,” said Mr. Ramana.