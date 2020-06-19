Sagar maintenance works to be completed by month-end

Ahead of the flood season, the project administration of Nagarjunasagar has undertaken the maintenance works of its radial crest gates and associated machinery and equipment.
According to the project engineers, they have been told to complete maintenance works in all respects by the month-end. As part of the maintenance works, the engineers have taken servicing and greasing of mounting brackets, hoisting platforms, ropes, rope drums, switch-gear panels and oil top-up of gear-boxes.
Besides, application of cardium compound which provides enhanced retention on bearing surfaces where the lubricant has to withstand the washing action. Hoist platform rope adjustment rope drum cleaning and full lifting of all gates was also being done as part of the annual maintenance work.
The exercise was take up on the gates of spillway and the head regulators of right and left canals.
According to the engineers, Nagarjunasagar has received 1,374.35 tmc ft of water during the 2019-20 water year – from June 1, 2019 to May 31, 2020.
A total of 160.26 tmc ft water was released to the right canal and 131.89 tmc ft to the left canal.
Similarly, 54.07 tmc ft was lifted to Alimineti Madhava Reddy Project (AMRP) and another 6.02 tmc ft to flood flow canal.
Release of flood through the spillway was about 698.19 tmc ft and another 219.2 tmc ft was let into the river course through the power house and the total outflow from the reservoir was 1,325.15 tmc ft.
