Safety kits distributed to journalists

Information and Public Relations Commissioner Arvind Kumar on Monday distributed 150 safety kits to journalists at Samachar Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, he reiterated that the safety of journalists, both in print and electronic media, who are in the frontline in the fight against COVID-19 is of paramount concern. Referring to recent reports about journalists in some States being infected with the virus, he said it is the duty of every citizen to take precautionary measures against COVID-19, since negligence can lead to the epidemic being spread to the entire region.

He urged journalists to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus and thanked IxoraFM for partnering with the State government in providing safety kits to the journalists. He informed that another 500 kits will be provided in a couple of days. He asked the officials of the information department to coordinate with the agencies and ensure supply of safety kits to all members of print and electronic media. The safety kit contains one face shield, mask, three ply masks, two sanitiser bottles and a pair of gloves.

Additional Director Nagiah Kamble, Executive Director of Film Development Corporation Kishore Babu, Joint directors Jagan and Venkateswar Rao and other officials of the information department participated. Abhishek Nath, MD and CEO of Ixora Corporate Services Private Limited, was also present.