Safety inspections begin on metro rail route

Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) Ram Kirpal has begun inspection of the 10-km stretch from Mettuguda to S.R. Nagar, announced L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) on Friday.

This is the only remaining stretch of the 30-km Nagole-Ameerpet-Miyapur route that is slated for inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this month.

A safety clearance certificate was earlier obtained for two stretches — 8 km from Nagole to Mettuguda, and 12 km from Miyapur to S.R. Nagar. Once the CMRS conducts testing for the metro route falling under the Corridor Three of Nagole to Hi-Tec City/Raidurg, trains can be run for the inaugural stretch traversing the two Corridors, including Corridor One of Miyapur to L.B. Nagar. The CMRS was accompanied by deputy CRS G.R. Garg (electricity) and E. Srinivas (signalling) along with the L&T MRH MD and CEO Shivanand Nimbargi.

“We are thankful to Mr. Kirpal, CMRS, for commencing the inspection from Mettuguda to S.R. Nagar for compliance of statutory requirements for passenger travel,” said Mr. Nimbargi.

The metro rail safety commissioner will inspect civil works, permanent-way, RoB, viaduct, stations, electrical, signalling and train control, telecommunication, rolling stock and other railway systems of the Hyderabad Metro Rail, designed to ensure passenger safety.