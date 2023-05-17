‘Safety audit of open gutters, culverts, footpath gaps completed in ULBs’

May 17, 2023 11:34 pm | Updated 11:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A safety audit of open outlets of sewer, vents which are left unattended, open gutters, open culverts without safety barricades on sides and gaps on footpaths having sewer/storm water drains underneath has been completed in municipal bodies across Telangana.

This was informed by Director of Municipal Administration N. Satyanarayana on Wednesday. The Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), other than GHMC, have also completed desiltation of 6,346 km of stormwater drains out of 12,842 km till last week.

It includes 522.25 km of stormwater drains of three feet width and more, and 5823.03 km of other drains with less than three feet width. About 37 disaster response force teams with 389 members were given training by the GHMC wing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The personnel were trained in dealing with fire accidents, floods, waterlogging, building collapse, etc. About 1,380 panel boards were shifted from cellars, 1,810 automatic dewatering pump sets are installed and 1,210 generators were connected to pump sets.

In an official communication to the municipal commissioners, the DMA said a special sanitation drive will be taken up from May 19 to 27 as pre-monsoon activity in all ULBs.

Mr.Satyanarayana elaborated on the action points as finalised in a meeting with Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao like 100% door-to-door collection of garbage, segregation and scientific disposal, clearing roadside bushes and shrubs, completing desilting of drains, demolishing dilapidated buildings or paste notices that read “Not fit for residing”.

Measures to be taken up for household-level composting include converting the wet waste in to compost manure at local-level compost units, transporting construction material to the designated place, repairing public and community toilets, and so on. He urged the district collectors to review the availability of required machinery and material to report the same to the headquarters on a daily basis, said a press release.