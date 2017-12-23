Safe custody of autopsy reports of naxals ordered

A Division Bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice G.Shyam Prasad on Friday directed the Judicial Registrar of High Court to keep in safe custody the post-mortem reports and videos of the autopsy done on bodies of naxalites killed in encounter in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district last week.

The Bench was dealing with case filed by Civil Liberties Committee through Laxman. They sought judicial inquiry into the ‘encounter’ wherein nine armed youth of CPI(ML) CP splinter group naxalite party were killed in Nelamadugu , Tekulapally , Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. J.Ramachandra Rao additional advocate general said that as per directions given earlier, the post-mortem reports and CDs of autopsy were submitted in sealed cover. Raghunath, counsel for the petitioner said that it was a case of murder and special team was needed to investigate the case. The bench said that this issue will be considered when counter affidavit is filed.

The case was adjourned by three weeks to facilitate the filing of counter affidavit by police officers. The bench asked the material given by officers in sealed envelopes be kept in safe custody.