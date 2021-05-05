Sadashivapet becomes hotbed of COVID cases

R. AvadhaniSANGAREDDY

05 May 2021 22:36 IST

Cloth merchants decide to shut shops for 10 days

Two grocers died in Sadashivapet on Wednesday due to COVID-19 and all grocery shops closed condoling their death. It was reported that in the last three weeks about 25 persons died in the town alone, though officials are not confirming these reports.

The cloth merchants have decided to close their shops for about 10 days. The market yard was already closed. Grocery merchants are expected to hold a meeting of the association and take a decision on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Additional Collector Rajarshi Shah held a meeting with the officials here on Wednesday and directed them to conduct door-to-door survey and extend medical kits to those who are having symptoms. “A team of three members will be formed for every thousand population. Aashaa workers, ANMs, panchayat secretaries, bill collectors and anganwadi teachers will be in the team. These kits should be available in the villages as well. Mandal and district officials should monitor the work of teams as well as distribution of kits. Covid out-patient services should be commenced in all hospitals immediately. Extend covid medical kit for those with symptoms. Steroids will be given if the fever persists,” said Mr. Rajarshi, adding that isolation centres need to be established in panchayats and municipalities and needed buildings must be identified immediately. The public representatives were requested to provide food for those in case the entire family was infected with coronavirus.

