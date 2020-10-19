Sada bainama regularisation till Oct. 31

Hyderabad

19 October 2020 01:00 IST

Govt. had decided to exempt small/marginal farmers with land up to five acres from payment of stamp duty

The State government has decided to accept applications for regularisation of Sada Bainamas (land transactions on plain paper) till October 31.

The development follows an assurance given by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during the recent Assembly session that the government was not averse to give one last opportunity for regularisation of these transactions. Accordingly, the district collectors had been asked to personally monitor the submission of claims Form-X for regularisation.

The regularisation process would be taken up under Section 22 (2) of Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Rules read with Section 5(A) of Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Act, 1971. Land transactions done till June 2, 2014, would be considered for regularisation.

The regularisation process would be applicable for transactions related to agricultural lands in rural areas. It would not be applicable for lands under the HMDA, Kakatiya Urban Development Authority, municipal corporations and municipalities.

The government had decided to exempt small/marginal farmers with land up to five acres from payment of stamp duty. Regularisation in respect of large farmers with more than five acre land would be done only on payment of stamp duty and registration fee.

Farmers opting for regularisation of their Sada Bainamas should submit a copy of the Aadhaar card, Sada Bainama document scanned and uploaded, pattadar passbook copy of buyer/seller if available and any other documentary proof as required.

Applicants should also collect the acknowledgement from Mee Seva centres as proof of submission of documents.