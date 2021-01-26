Sacrifices by farmers made irrigation projects possible: Collector

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy said that construction of irrigation projects in the district was made possible only with the sacrifices made by farmers and they will be remembered for ever.

Addressing a gathering after unfurling the national flag here at the Collectorate on Tuesday as part or Republic Day celebrations, Mr Venkatarami Reddy said that they were able to complete irrigation projects fast because of the cooperation from oustees.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao himself was an oustee and hence he knows their problems and is responding positively. We are offering the best package in the India for the land oustees and making Siddipet number one in the country. We have acquired about 50,000 acres from 28,000 families and Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) was offered for 13 villages. I am lucky to have constructed so many projects. I thank Chief Minister, Finance Minister and others for their cooperation in acquiring land and completing these projects,” said Mr Venkatarami Reddy and promised to do justice to all the oustees without fail. The Collector said that he was able to construct R&R colonies at Mutrajpally, Tunki Bollaram and Lingareddypally. He has explained the development that has been taking place in the district.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao hoisted the national flag from on old structure painting it with tri-colours.

In Sangareddy, after hoisting the national flag at Parade Grounds, Collector M. Hanumantha Rao said that the district has been progressing fast in development and it would continue in the same manner. He expressed confidence that the situation will become normal as vaccine programmes were held in tune with Covid- 19 regulations announced by the government. Five forest officers were awarded cash awards while police were presented service medals.

At Medak, Additional Collector Venkateswarlu unfurled the national flag.