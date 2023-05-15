Sachin Tendulkar invests in Hyderabad’s Azad Engineering

May 15, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has made a strategic investment of an undisclosed amount in Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering. Though, according to sources, the investment is for a minor stake, the company said the strategic investment will allow it to further strengthen its commitment to contribute to Make-in-India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiatives. Azad Engineering provides engineering and technology solutions for global OEMs in clean energy, aerospace, defence as well as oil and gas.

“We are thrilled to have Sachin Tendulkar as [an] investor ... Tremendous honour for us,” founder and MD Rakesh Chopdar said. He said the company is committed to promoting highly complex manufacturing and self-reliance. Azad counts Boeing, GE, Mitsubishi, Siemens Energy, Honeywell, GE Aerospace, HAL and Tata among its clients. The company said it is setting up two new manufacturing plants.