Sabarimala Yatra through Bharat Gaurav tourist train from Sunderabad Railway Station from November 16

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tourist package, ‘Sabarimala Yatra’, through Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train to originate from Secunderabad Railway Station from November 16, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The train, during the course of four nights and five days, will cover the famous Lord Ayyappa Temple, Sabarimala and Chottanikkara Devi Temple, Chottanikkara, while providing boarding/ de-boarding facility at 10 important stations en route in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The package cost

Boarding/ de-boarding facility is provided at Nalgonda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati and Chittoor stations. The package includes economy category of sleeper class at ₹11,475, standard category (3AC) at ₹18,790 and comfort category (2AC) at ₹24,215.

Facilities

It includes all travel facilities (including both rail and road transport), accommodation facility, and catering arrangements (morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner, both on-board and off-board), travel insurance and presence of tour managers throughout the travel for assistance. Besides public announcement facility in all coaches, security on train includes CCTV cameras installed in all coaches.

South Central Railway general manager Arun Kumar Jain released the brochure for the special train. For details, one can call 040-27702407/ 9701360701/ 9281495845 or log on to www.irctctourim.com, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.