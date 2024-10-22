GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sabarimala Yatra through Bharat Gaurav tourist train from Sunderabad Railway Station from November 16

Boarding/ de-boarding facility will be provided at 10 important stations en route in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Published - October 22, 2024 10:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
'Sabarimala Yatra'- a new tourist package through Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train was announced by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). It would originate from Secunderabad Railway Station from November 16, 2024. The image is used for representative purpose only.

‘Sabarimala Yatra’- a new tourist package through Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train was announced by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). It would originate from Secunderabad Railway Station from November 16, 2024. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tourist package, ‘Sabarimala Yatra’, through Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train to originate from Secunderabad Railway Station from November 16, 2024.

The train, during the course of four nights and five days, will cover the famous Lord Ayyappa Temple, Sabarimala and Chottanikkara Devi Temple, Chottanikkara, while providing boarding/ de-boarding facility at 10 important stations en route in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The package cost

Boarding/ de-boarding facility is provided at Nalgonda, Piduguralla, Guntur, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Tirupati and Chittoor stations. The package includes economy category of sleeper class at ₹11,475, standard category (3AC) at ₹18,790 and comfort category (2AC) at ₹24,215.

Facilities

It includes all travel facilities (including both rail and road transport), accommodation facility, and catering arrangements (morning tea, breakfast, lunch and dinner, both on-board and off-board), travel insurance and presence of tour managers throughout the travel for assistance. Besides public announcement facility in all coaches, security on train includes CCTV cameras installed in all coaches.

South Central Railway general manager Arun Kumar Jain released the brochure for the special train. For details, one can call 040-27702407/ 9701360701/ 9281495845 or log on to www.irctctourim.com, said a press release.

