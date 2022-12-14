S3V Vascular comes out with medical devices useful in reversing paralysis

December 14, 2022 05:37 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - HYDERABAD

S3V Vascular technologies, a company incubated at the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad, in 2011 has come out with India’s first and revolutionary medical devices useful in reversing paralysis. The devices include Neuro Clot Retriever, Neuro Aspiration Catheter and Neuro Microcatheter. The devices will formally be launched by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajn on December 15.

ADVERTISEMENT

Balram Bhargava, Chief of Cardiothoracic Sciences, AIIMS New Delhi, and Mathew Cherian, past president of the Indian Society of Vascular and Interventional Radiology, will attend the event.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, N.G. Badari Narayan, founder and fead of medical devices at S3V said: “About 20 lakh brain strokes take place in India every year, but only 1,500 patients undergo procedures. With the launch of these products, we hope that the number of procedures go up to at least 2.5 lakh per annum in the next decade. If the procedures are done in time within the golden hour, there is a high chance for blood flow to be restored and paralysis reversed.”

The company has received test licences and will commence commercial production upon receiving the nod for manufacturing. The company is also foraying into high precision neuro devices and electronic based catheters. “The neuro devices we are talking about are manufactured only by a handful of two or three countries all over the world. These are state of the art, highly advanced stents brought out only by us,” added M.V. Gowthama, director of the company.

ADVERTISEMENT