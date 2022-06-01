S R University offers direct Ph. D after B.Tech

S R University (SRU), Warangal, is now offering admission to Ph.D. programme after completion of four-year B.Tech Degree [min. Cumulative Grade Point Achievement (CGPA) 7.5 on 10] following the country’s New Education Policy 2020.

In a press release, the S R University Vice-Chancellor Prof. G R C Reddy said that in line with the country’s new education policy, the SRU also invites applications from all the eligible aspirants who intend to seek direct admission to Ph.D. programme after four-year B.Tech from the academic year 2022-23 in addition to the usual aspirants, who pursue Ph.D. programme after a Post-graduate Degree in Engineering domains: Civil, Computer Science, Mechanical, Electrical & Electronics and Electronics & Communication.

Prof Reddy further said that applicants with PG Degree can also apply to pursue doctoral programme in other domains such as English, Management, Mathematics and Physics. There are 25 full-time fellowships for deserving candidates. T

For more details visit: www.sru.edu.in