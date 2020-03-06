Rythu Sangham takes to the streets

Taking up the cudgels for the aggrieved paddy farmers affected by alleged substandard seed, members owing allegiance to the CPI-affiliated Rythu Sangham on Thursday laid a siege to the office of the Deputy Director of Agriculture here demanding compensation for the distressed farmers and stern action against the suppliers of the “defective” seed.

The agitators led by the CPI State executive committee member B Hemantha Rao staged a demonstration in front of the office by displaying the affected paddy plants in a symbolic protest against the alleged ill effects caused by “substandard seed.”

Addressing the agitators, Mr Rao alleged that many paddy growers, who sowed the MTU 1010 variety of paddy seed supplied by the Telangana State Seeds Development Corporation (TSSDC) in the rabi season, complained of abnormal growth of rice plants in various parts of the district.

Encouraged by copious rains that resulted in good storage in reservoirs in the last monsoon season, farmers extensively transplanted paddy in the hope of reaping rich harvest, he said, adding that most of the paddy growers used the certified MTU 1010 variety seeds supplied by the TSSDC, by relying on the State public sector undertaking.

“But their hopes dashed when they found abnormalities in the growth of rice plants in the flowering and reproductive stages,” he deplored.

The aggrieved farmers are worried over the fate of their rice plants and are agitated over the impending danger of crop failure and huge losses, he said, demanding that the State government sanction ₹ 40,000 compensation per acre to each affected paddy farmer.

‘Invoke PD Act’

He further demanded that a thorough probe be ordered into the supply of “substandard paddy seed” by the State public sector undertaking and the provisions of the Preventive Detention (PD) Act be invoked against the guilty.

CPI district secretary Potu Prasad, Rythu Sangham district president M Venkat Reddy and secretary M Nageswara Rao, among others, took part in the demonstration.

Official version

Meanwhile, a team comprising officials of the Agriculture Department and agricultural scientists inspected several paddy fields of aggrieved farmers at Timmakkapeta in Tirumalayapalem mandal late on Thursday afternoon to ascertain the facts.

Sources in the Agriculture Department said the team found delayed transplantation and use of “aged seedlings” as the main causes for the “abnormal growth” of rice plants in some fields.

They brushed aside the allegations of supply of "substandard" paddy seeds by the State public sector undertaking .