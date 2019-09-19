Rythu Samanvaya Samitis will be further strengthened: CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced his resolve to further strengthen the Rythu Samanvaya Samitis (farmers’ coordination committees) in the coming days to make them more pro-active in addressing the farmers’ concerns.

The Chief Minister said the Samitis would work effectively under the leadership of the Agriculture Minister to ensure that farmers did not face any problems. The Chief Minister was replying to the discussion on demands for grants for the Agriculture and Cooperation Departments in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

He said paddy, cotton and maize constituted major crops of the State while horticultural crops and fruits accounted for a small share. Farmers cultivating turmeric and chillies brought the problems encountered in the cultivation and marketing of the produce to the notice of the government and it was resolved to redress these issues soon. Simultaneously, steps had been initiated to strengthen the dealers’ network while efforts were under way to streamlining the food processing sector through women self-help groups. The Chief Minister was firm that an effective food processing mechanism should be put in place for supplying quality products, including vegetables, to the people and this would require a new mechanism that should be put in place.

Adulteration

He lamented that adulteration of the products was being reported from some sections and that these vested interests were resorting to adulteration of Vijaya brand milk supplied by the Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation. He instructed the officials concerned to keep strict vigilance on these forces and take stringent action against those found guilty of adulteration.

The Chief Minister said the government would appoint a new chairman to the farmers’ coordination committee soon and take steps to ensure that public distribution system was streamlined through the council. The government had decided to enlist the support of women self-help groups in checking adulteration of commodities while efforts would be made to hike the commission of dealers to ensure that they played an effective role in containing such activities, he said.