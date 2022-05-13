Rythu Ikya Vedika seeks expeditious procurement of paddy

The Rythu Ikya Vedika has urged the State government to speed up procurement of paddy at all the procurement centres across the Jagtial district and also ensure purchase of the discoloured paddy to provide succour to the farmers affected by the recent spell of unseasonal rains in various parts of the district.

In a memorandum addressed to the Civil Supplies Minister G Kamalakar, the Rythu Ikya Vedika district president Pannala Tirupati Reddy said heaps of harvested paddy were lying at several procurement centres in the district.

The entire paddy should be procured on a war-footing and the farmers be given receipts soon after weighing the grain so as to expedite the whole process at all the procurement centres, he said.

He said the authorities should ensure strict compliance of the stipulated norms by the rice millers to protect the interests of farmers and also see to it that the farmers those affected by recent spell of untimely rains get compensation.