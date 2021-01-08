Rythu Bandhu payment to be completed in 3-4 days

About 58.07 lakh ryots get nearly ₹6,635 crore so far

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has stated that disbursement of investment support under the Rythu Bandhu scheme for the ongoing Rabi (Yasangi) season would be completed in the next four days.

He stated here on Thursday that over 58.07 lakh pattadar farmers with a landholding of 132.65 lakh acres had already received the benefit with ₹6,632.74 crore credited to their bank accounts. The Rythu Bandhu amount had been paid to all farmers having landholding up to 10 acres so far.

A total of over 81,000 farmers with a landholding of about 7.2 lakh farmers were paid over ₹360 crore on Thursday, the ninth day of the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu benefit.

A maximum of 4,31,600 farmers in Nalgonda district had been paid ₹530.07 crore with least of 29,685 farmers in Medchal-Malkajgiri district getting ₹26.82 crore. After Nalgonda, higher number of farmers who received the benefit was in Khammam, Sangareddy and Siddipet districts, while Medchal-Malkajgiri, Mulugu and Warangal Urban districts have less than one-lakh beneficiary farmers each.

Although the number of farmers - 2,52,958 - was less in Nagarkurnool district, higher extent of their landholding had helped them get ₹327.13 crore, behind Nalgonda district.

The Minister thanked the Chief Minister for extending the Rythu Bandhu benefit to farmers in spite of the COVID-19 impact on the State government revenue.