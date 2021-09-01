Rythu Bandhu assured to oustees of Gudatipally

Farmers filed a case in HC seeking the benefits as their lands were not yet acquired by the govt.

In a move to avoid any adverse comments by the High Court, the district authorities have apparently sent a communication to as many as 54 farmers of Gudatipally village in Akkannapet mandal that they would be paid Rythu Bandhu cash benefit. This is basically being offered to the farmers from whom over 272 acres of land is being acquired by the government for construction of Gouravelli reservoir.

The farmers of Gudatipally had filed a case in High Court in the first week of this month seeking Rythu Bandhu in lieu of their lands, stating that they are eligible for the benefits as their lands were not yet acquired by the government.

“The government has issued notification seeking acquisition of 272.02 acres of land out of the total 1,967.18 acres required for Gouravelli reservoir on June 1, 2021. An extent of 1,695.16 acres was already acquired in the past. Baddam Yella Reddy and others have submitted a memorandum at the RDO office on June 17 and at the Collectorate on July 3 requesting for Rythu Bandhu. Primary notification for your lands was issued under Land Acquisition Act Section 11 (1). Land cannot be sold or bought as per Section 11(5) of the same Act. Hence your lands are not registered under Dharani, the digital platform. Hence, we are unable to extend Rythu Bandhu to you. Some of the land oustees have approached the High Court seeking Rythu Bandhu in 2019 and we have communicated with Chief Secretary,” stated the notice issued by the Revenue Divisional Officer, Husnabad.

It has further stated: “Some more farmers have approached the High Court in 2020 that it has issued interim orders. Rythu Bandhu will be paid from the date of interim orders to the date of award declaration and it would be paid along with the award. This was already communicated to you on March 20, 2021 and the same is being informed to you once again.”

Some of the farmers in the village stated that they have received information about Rythu Bandhu only during last week.