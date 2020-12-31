Ryots try to stop works at Etigaddakishtapur

Tension prevailed for some time at Etigaddakishtapur in Toguta mandal on Thursday when the contractor commenced the works in the lands of some farmers who approached the High Court seeking justice. Both sides argued that the court order was in their favour.

The High Court issued orders modifying the order issued earlier stating that respondents were permitted to take up construction of bund works of Mallannasagar by following the ‘due process of law.’

While the contractor and police argued that the court had permitted them to resume work, the farmers were arguing about due process of law.

The works were commenced in the lands of Umma Reddy who approached the court.

He alleged that without paying total compensation the works were being taken up.

A large number of police force arrived in the village and prevented the farmers. They were told clearly that they could take up the issue with the revenue divisional officer and it was not possible to stall the works.