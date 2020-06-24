Ryots told to raise nurseries of Telangana Sona in July 2nd week

HYDERABAD

24 June 2020 22:09 IST

Sufficient seed available to raise the superfine variety of paddy in 10 lakh acres, says Agriculture Secretary

As part of promoting cultivation of superfine variety of paddy, Telangana Sona, in 10 lakh acres this season, the Agriculture Department has advised the farming community to raise nurseries from the second week of July to have reduced impact of pests and reduced crop period of four months.

Secretary (Agriculture) B. Janardhan Reddy stated that the government is promoting Telangana Sona (RNR-15048) superfine variety compared to other superfine varieties such as Samba Masuri (BPT-5204), Karimnagar Samba (JGL-3855), MTU-1010 and others since it has a lesser average crop period of 125 days against the average of 150 days for other varieties.

Another added advantage the Telangana Sona, created by crossing MTU-1010 and JGL-3855, has is that its lowest glycemic index among all known varieties of paddy. Besides, its composition of protein, carbohydrates, energy, niacin (vitamin B3) is also higher compared to other popular varieties of paddy. He explained that Telangana Sona also has greater demand among the rice millers due to lesser broken grain after milling.

Advertising

Advertising

“In view of such distinct features, the government has decided to promote Telangana Sona among the superfine varieties apart from meeting the twin objectives of meeting fine grain low glycemic index,” Mr. Janaradhan Reddy said explaining the reasons behind promoting the variety.

He stated that the plan to cultivate Telangana Sona in 10 lakh acres this Vaanakalam season has been made keeping in mind the availability of seed with the government agencies such as Telangana State Seed Development Corporation (TSSDC), National Seeds Corporation (NSC) and private seed companies. At the requirement rate of 20 to 25 kg seed per acre, the availability of seed is 36,500 quintals with TSSDC and NSC and the private companies have 2,17,600 quintals. About 2.5 lakh quintals of seed would be sufficient to cover 10 lakh acres even if 25 kg per acre is used for raising nurseries, Mr. Reddy said.

Telangana Sona has better (lesser) crop period compared to Samba Masuri and Cotton Dora Sannalu – average of 125 days against 150 days.