Ryots getting passbooks first time told to give details to AEOs

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has asked farmers secured their pattadar passbooks for the first time by June 10 to contact the Agricultural Extension Offices (AEOs) concerned along with their passbook details and their bank account details for getting the Rythu Bandhu (investment support scheme) for this kharif (vanakalam) season.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, the Minister stated that the AEOs were already told to collect the details of farmers who had secured pattadar passbook for the first time, along with the details of passbook and bank account. The farmers were required give copies of the pattadar passbook, bank account and Aadhaar card to the AEOs concerned.

He assured that there was no need for any apprehension or misgivings about getting the Rythu Bandhu benefit as it would start reaching the bank accounts of all eligible farmers whose details were with the Agriculture Department from June 15. He also allayed the fears about change in the IFSC codes of bank branches due to merger of some banks since the disbursement of the benefit for the last rabi (yasangi) season.

All the farmers whose whose pattadar passbook details were uploaded on the Dharani portal by the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA) by June 10 would get the Rythu Bandhu benefit, the Minister stated.