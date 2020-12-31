Ryots get ₹1,124 cr. under Rythu Bandhu on day 4

A total of 6,40,571 pattadar farmers were extended the Rythu Bandhu investment support of over ₹1,123.78 crore on the fourth day of the disbursement of benefit on Thursday.

According to the officials of Agriculture Department, the amount credited to the bank accounts linked to the pattadar passbooks of eligible farmers for the current Yasangi season in four days had reached over ₹4,079.48 crore and the number of farmers received the benefit had reached to 48,74,545.

The State government had already indicated that about 61.49 lakh eligible farmers would get the investment support at the rate of ₹5,000 per acre this season.

A total of about ₹7,515 crore was likely to be credited the bank accounts for their landholding of about 1.52 crore acres, the officials said.