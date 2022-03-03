Ryots embark on padayatra for sugar factory, turmeric board

Other main demand is waiver of crop loans of ryots up to ₹1 lakh each in one go

Other main demand is waiver of crop loans of ryots up to ₹1 lakh each in one go

Scores of farmers from various parts of Jagtial and Nizamabad districts on Thursday embarked on a padayatra from Muthyampet in Mallapur mandal to Nizamabad to press for their charter of demands, including reopening of the defunct sugar factory at Muthyampet in Jagtial district, and setting up of a turmeric board in the district headquarters town of Nizamabad.

Farmers mainly comprising turmeric and sugarcane farmers launched the padayatra under the aegis of the Rythu Ikya Vedika, Jagtial district, and the Rythu Joint Action Committee, Armoor division, Nizamabad district.

Addressing the farmers at the inaugural of the 80-km “Maha Padayatra”, Rythu Ikya Vedika Jagtial district president Pannala Tirupathi Reddy said the aggrieved farmers embarked on the foot march in pursuit of the long pending demands.

The padayatra is intended to articulate the voices of distressed farmers in unison and it is “apolitical movement” to uphold farmers’ rights and press for the long standing demands, he asserted.

The promises made by the political parties to farmers remained unfulfilled till date, he deplored, reiterating that the farmers will spearhead a sustained movement till their demands are met.

He demanded that the Central government include turmeric in the Minimum Support Price (MSP) list and ensure an MSP of Rs 15,000 per quintal of turmeric.

Their other main demands include waiver of crop loans of farmers up to ₹1 lakh each in one go.

Meanwhile, the farmers’ padayatra reached the border village in Jagtial district abutting Armoor division of Nizamabad district on Thursday evening.