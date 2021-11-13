‘Ryots caught in BJP-TRS blame game’

HYDERABAD

13 November 2021 22:31 IST

Farmer has the right to raise any crop that gets MSP, says Y. S. Sharmila

Farmers of Telangana are stuck in the blame game played by the TRS government and the BJP-led Centre around cultivation of paddy and its subsequent procurement, observed YSRTP founder-president Y.S. Sharmila on Saturday.

She asserted that growing paddy or whichever crop, once the minimum support price is announced, will remain the right of the farmer and it will be the binding responsibility of the governments to procure the produce.

“However, abandoning farmers, KCR is escaping from that responsibility. What is he going to achieve protesting in his own governance here? He should have protested the day the Centre notified restrictions on paddy procurement from Telangana. He should have organised dharna and press meets in Delhi,” she said.

Ms. Sharmila launched a 72-hour Rythu Vedana (Farmers’ Anguish) deeksha to protest against the State government’s approach to farmers, particularly over the repressive orders on paddy cultivation in the ensuing Rabi agriculture season and its procurement. She addressed farmers and activists at the Dharna Chowk near Indira Park and later in the day continued her deeksha at her Jubilee Hills residence.

Taking potshots at KCR, while recalling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)’ popular promise of ‘we will procure till the last kernel’, she wondered if the mammoth Kaleswaram Project was built for commissions and to advocate ‘say no to paddy’.

As per deliberations between the TRS and the BJP governments on agreed quantity for procurement, and meeting other requirements, she demanded that KCR must procure paddy till the last grain.

Ms. Sharmila, comparing Telangana with the neighbouring States which procure farmers’ produce at MSP plus bonus, also observed that CM KCR’s government was anti-farmer, “which extends a few thousands for investment, but has evaded at least Rs. 24, 000 through heads such as crop insurance, input subsidy and others.”

“While Dr. YSR’s government was for–farmer that procured paddy at MSP+20% bonus, among various other policies, KCR is a cheater who also evaded loan waiver to 36 lakh farmers,” she remarked.